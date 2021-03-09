Faith Regional Health Services Advances Patient Care with Aruba

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Faith Regional Health Services , a Nebraska-based healthcare provider, has deployed an Aruba ESP-based network to enable a host of capabilities that will help its physicians and nurses deliver outstanding patient care. With its new infrastructure, Faith Regional is enabling secure IoT for devices, ensuring reliable connectivity across its entire hospital system including its specialty clinics, and innovating with its new location-enhanced Faith Regional Direct mobile app to provide new services like easy navigation of its facilities to patients, visitors, and staff.

To improve the healthcare experience for patients and families as well as physicians and staff, Faith Regional launched a new mobile app, Faith Regional Direct, which is powered by Aruba technology. Photo: Faith Regional Health Services

Faith Regional includes a 128-bed acute care hospital, surgery center, long-term care facility, and a multi-specialty physician group comprised of over 100 providers in 27 specialities with locations across northeastern Nebraska. In 2020, the health provider earned a prestigious CHIME (College of Healthcare Information Management Executives) Digital Health Most Wired award, certifying Faith Regional as a level 9 out of 10 for effectively applying technology in its clinical and business program to improve healthcare in its community.

“Nearly everything implemented in the hospital setting has an IT component,” said Faith Regional CIO, Brian Sterud. “This standard requires a stable and secure infrastructure for day-to-day operations and for continual improvement of our patients’ care and experiences.”

When Faith Regional’s existing network infrastructure was unable to provide the high levels of reliability and performance it required, Sterud and his team turned to Aruba. The IT team deployed Aruba Access Points (APs), Remote Access Points (RAPs) to enable remote working and telemedicine, access switches, as well as CX Series switches for their data center, ClearPass for wired and wireless network access control (NAC) and policy management, and Aruba Location-based Services to enable wayfinding through its new mobile app.