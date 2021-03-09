 

Millennials Are at Greater Risk for Tax Scams Compared to Baby Boomers, According to New ACI Worldwide Study

New research from ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, and YouGov showed that 21 percent of millennials experienced phone scams during tax season compared to 17 percent of baby boomers. The data based on a survey of 1,237 U.S. adults reveals a shift from 2020 data that showed more baby boomers (23%) experienced phone scams during tax season compared to millennials (18%).

“The survey sheds light on a likely vulnerability with taxpayers who tend to be more confident about sharing their financial information,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “As digital payments continue to grow, taxpayers need to be more vigilant during tax season. Arming themselves with information on the latest tax scams is the first step. It’s also important to note that the IRS never contacts taxpayers by phone, email or text.”

The ACI and YouGov study also showed that more than half (55%) of U.S. adults plan to pay their taxes using digital methods (e.g., electronic funds withdrawal, debit card, credit card) in 2021 compared to 2020 (50%), showing a steady growth in digital payments since 2019 (46%). On the other hand, use of cash and other non-digital methods of payment, such as checks, have continued to decline, with 26 percent of adults indicating they would pay their taxes using cash or check in 2021 compared to 32 percent in 2020.

In 2020, according to ACI tax payments data, many taxpayers opted to use their debit cards as the preferred method for paying taxes. This was true in a majority of states, including Florida (68% compared to 31% who used credit cards), Georgia (58% compared to 38% who used credit cards), Maryland (26% compared to 12% who used credit cards), New York (48% compared to 32% who used credit cards), Ohio (66% compared to 34% who used credit cards) and Washington (55% compared to 44% who used credit cards). However, in the last three years, taxpayers in some states showed a preference for credit cards over debit cards closer to the tax deadline, including California (52% in 2020, 60% in 2019, 57% in 2018) and Wisconsin (57% in 2020, 60% in 2019, 61% in 2018).

