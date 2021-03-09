 

Box to Present at William Blair’s 5th Annual Tech Innovators Conference

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that members of its management team will present at William Blair’s 5th Annual Tech Innovators Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

William Blair’s 5th Annual Tech Innovators Conference
Date and Time: March 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET
Speakers: Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO, and Dylan Smith, co-founder and CFO

This event will be webcast live at https://www.box.com/investors and will be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the live event for ninety (90) days.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading cloud content management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of this event, Box will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," or "expect" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Box's latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during this event. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date this event; Box assumes no obligation, and does not necessarily intend, to update these forward-looking statements.



Disclaimer

