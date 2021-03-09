Magenta Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually, on Thursday, March 18th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Magenta Therapeutics website at https://investor.magentatx.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the event.