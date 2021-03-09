 

Magenta Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually, on Thursday, March 18th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Magenta Therapeutics website at https://investor.magentatx.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines to bring the curative power of immune system reset through stem cell transplant to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Magenta is combining leadership in stem cell biology and biotherapeutics development with clinical and regulatory expertise, a unique business model and broad networks in the stem cell transplant community to revolutionize immune reset for more patients.

Magenta is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.magentatx.com.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

03.03.21
Magenta Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Program Highlights
08.02.21
Magenta Therapeutics to Present Additional Data from Phase 1 MGTA-145 Stem Cell Mobilization Program and Preclinical Updates on Targeting Conditioning Program at Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (TCT) 2021 Annual Meeting