 

PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Surprises Purple Heart Recipient with Mortgage-Free Home in Maryland

U.S. Army Sergeant Bryan Edwards received the surprise of a lifetime: he will be the recipient of a brand-new mortgage-free home through PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program. The surprise took place at Pulte Homes’ Watershed community in Laurel, Maryland, where Sgt. Edwards arrived for what he thought would be his final interview in the application process.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005170/en/

U.S. Army Sergeant Bryan Edwards broke ground on his new mortgage-free Built to Honor home at Watershed with PulteGroup’s Mid-Atlantic Division and Operation Homefront (Photo: Business Wire)

U.S. Army Sergeant Bryan Edwards broke ground on his new mortgage-free Built to Honor home at Watershed with PulteGroup’s Mid-Atlantic Division and Operation Homefront (Photo: Business Wire)

In a very exciting and special event, Sgt. Edwards and wife Annabel were surprised with the big news and officially broke ground on their future homesite. Built specifically for the Edwards family, the three-level new construction townhome will be 1,500+ square feet, with 3 bedrooms and 3.5-bathrooms. The home will be ready this fall.

“It was an incredibly exciting and emotional experience to see Bryan realize that he was actually the recipient of the new mortgage-free home,” said Jarod Blaney, president of PulteGroup’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “We are honored to build this home in appreciation of his bravery and service to our country, and we look forward to welcoming the Edwards family home in October.”

Watershed is a modern, naturally connected community woven into the scenic landscape of the Patuxent Wildlife Refuge, that features a unique variety of dynamic amenities and outdoor experiences. The lot where the Edwards family home will stand was graciously donated by Watershed developer Elm Street Communities.

“Proudly supportive of our nation’s veterans, Elm Street Communities is grateful for the privilege to participate in PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program. We warmly welcome Sgt. Bryan Edwards and Annabel to Watershed and wish them the best in their new Pulte home,” said Jim Krapf, vice president of Elm Street Communities.

This will be the second home dedicated in the greater Washington D.C. area through the Built to Honor program, and is in partnership with Operation Homefront, with the support of Elm Street Communities.

U.S. Army Sergeant Bryan Edwards
 After serving in the National Guard, U.S. Army Sergeant Bryan Edwards enlisted in the Army in 2013 and experienced first deployment to Afghanistan by 2015.

During his second deployment to Afghanistan in 2016, Edwards was shot during a firefight after running to secure cover for his squad. He spent a year recovering at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Due to his combat injuries, he suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and other physical injuries. For his valor, he was awarded a Purple Heart.

