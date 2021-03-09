 

Albertsons Companies Surpasses 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 14:00  |  48   |   |   

Albertsons Companies is proud to announce that more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Americans nationwide through its trusted pharmacy teams.

“Our pharmacy teams across the country are working diligently in serving our communities during this national effort. We are deeply grateful to our federal partners and local jurisdictions in delivering this important milestone,” said Omer Gajial, SVP of Pharmacy and Health at Albertsons Cos. “We continue to provide equitable vaccination solutions to underserved and rural customers and will accelerate our services as doses become more widely available.”

This week, the company’s pharmacies began offering appointments to teachers as part of the national priority to vaccinate America’s educators. The eligible teacher population includes those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Start programs (including teachers, staff and bus drivers), and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

Albertsons Cos. is currently a member of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in Alaska, Arizona, California, Chicago, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. As a member of the federal program, Albertsons Cos. is actively engaged with the federal government and local jurisdictions to administer the vaccine in the communities it serves. Its pharmacy teams are bringing vaccinations to hard-to-reach populations and underserved communities, and are prioritizing teachers per President Biden’s executive order.

Some highlights of the company’s efforts to provide large-scale vaccination solutions include:

  • A clinic at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Washington in conjunction with the county and National Guard where Safeway and Albertsons pharmacists have administered more than 25,000 COVID-19 vaccines
  • Clinics in Phoenix, Ariz. where Safeway and Albertsons pharmacist partnered with Maricopa County to administer more than 10,000 doses of vaccine to teachers, support staff, and child caregivers in high school parking lots
  • A clinic in Pueblo, CO where Safeway pharmacists vaccinated more than 500 seniors in an underserved community in one day
  • Clinics in Bellevue, Olympia, and Wenatchee, Wash. where Safeway and Albertsons pharmacists have vaccinated more than 1,500 teachers; planned clinics this week in Bellevue, Auburn, and Olympia Wash. to vaccinate 2,500 teachers
  • Clinics for agricultural workers in Fresno, CA and Turlock, CA where Safeway pharmacists helped vaccinate more than 1,000 and 650, respectively
  • A clinic in Bensenville, IL where Jewel-Osco pharmacists vaccinated more 1,500 seniors and earned a proclamation recognizing the clinic from the local village board
  • An ongoing clinic in partnership with state and local agencies in Delaware where Acme pharmacists are administering 1,700 doses of the vaccine weekly

Albertsons Cos. pharmacies have a long history of helping Americans stay healthy through vaccination and other patient care programs – and in light of the pandemic, it has hired hundreds of healthcare professionals, in addition to its existing 11,000 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, who are helping administer the vaccine where its 1,700+ pharmacies operate.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Albertsons Companies Surpasses 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered Albertsons Companies is proud to announce that more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Americans nationwide through its trusted pharmacy teams. “Our pharmacy teams across the country are working diligently in serving …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Albertsons Companies Launches Pilot of Remote-Controlled Delivery Cart in Northern California
03.03.21
Albertsons Companies to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference
16.02.21
Albertsons Companies Announces Winners of First Own Brands Associate Choice Awards
12.02.21
Kellogg Company Donates $120,000 to Albertsons Companies Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Initiative