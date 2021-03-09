 

Myers Industries Appoints Paul Johnson to Lead Distribution Segment

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a manufacturer of polymer products and distributor for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry, today announced the appointment of Paul Johnson as Myers’ Business Vice President, Distribution Segment. Johnson will be responsible for leading Myers’ growing Distribution segment and will assume the role on March 15, 2021.

“I am pleased to welcome Paul Johnson to Myers Industries. Paul has over 30 years of experience in the auto and automotive aftermarket industries. Paul’s deep understanding of the automotive distribution market will be critical to the success of the Distribution Segment,” said Mike McGaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Myers Industries. “I also wish to thank Chris DuPaul for his contributions to Myers and his leadership in building a strong foundation for our Distribution segment. While Chris is returning to his roots in the healthcare industry, we are grateful for his success in driving annual revenue growth and improved profitability within the segment.”

“I am honored to join Myers Industries at such a critical time in the Company’s history,” said Johnson. “Myers’ mission to become an industry leader that is keenly focused on driving organic growth initiatives, as well as commercial and operational excellence, provides an exciting opportunity to leverage my automotive aftermarket experience to build on the success Chris and his team established in 2020.”

Johnson brings significant sector-specific leadership and experience to Myers across finance, operations, and sales roles. Prior to joining Myers, Johnson was the President of International Brake Industries, a private-equity portfolio company specializing in brake-related components for the North American automotive aftermarket. He also held several sales and leadership positions at the NTN Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Boeing, as well as 19 years at General Motors. Johnson received his BS in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from Purdue University and his MBA from the University of Michigan.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry in the United States. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

