PerkinElmer Launches Comprehensive Solutions for Detecting SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) today announced the launch of two Research Use Only (RUO) solutions, PKamp VariantDetect SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay and Next Generation Sequencing-based NEXTFLEX Variant-Seq SARS-CoV-2 Kit. Using nucleic acid extracted from samples that previously tested positive, laboratories can use these assays to identify genomic mutations reported in relation to SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Public health agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have alerted clinical laboratories and the healthcare community about SARS-CoV-2 viral mutations. Upon detecting a positive case using a first-tier diagnostic assay, second-tier assays such as the PerkinElmer PKamp VariantDetect and NEXTFLEX Variant-Seq kits provide further information about mutations in the sample. The PKamp VariantDetect SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay can detect mutations associated with B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1 variants, which are the predominant variant strains known today. The NEXTFLEX Variant-Seq SARS-CoV-2 WGS workflow can detect all SARS-CoV-2 genetic changes relative to the strain originally identified in Wuhan, China.