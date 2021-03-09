 

PerkinElmer Launches Comprehensive Solutions for Detecting SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) today announced the launch of two Research Use Only (RUO) solutions, PKamp VariantDetect SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay and Next Generation Sequencing-based NEXTFLEX Variant-Seq SARS-CoV-2 Kit. Using nucleic acid extracted from samples that previously tested positive, laboratories can use these assays to identify genomic mutations reported in relation to SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Public health agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have alerted clinical laboratories and the healthcare community about SARS-CoV-2 viral mutations. Upon detecting a positive case using a first-tier diagnostic assay, second-tier assays such as the PerkinElmer PKamp VariantDetect and NEXTFLEX Variant-Seq kits provide further information about mutations in the sample. The PKamp VariantDetect SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay can detect mutations associated with B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1 variants, which are the predominant variant strains known today. The NEXTFLEX Variant-Seq SARS-CoV-2 WGS workflow can detect all SARS-CoV-2 genetic changes relative to the strain originally identified in Wuhan, China.

“While continuing to rely on gold-standard RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 diagnosis, we must understand emerging variants to effectively limit the spread of the virus,” said Masoud Toloue, Ph.D., senior vice president, diagnostics, PerkinElmer. “The second-tier assays made available today are the outcome of a product development engine primed to continue producing assays that will help labs outpace the virus.”

PerkinElmer continues to work on the frontlines of improving COVID-19 testing. The PerkinElmer New Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Detection Kit is the most sensitive molecular test for COVID-19 on the market, according to comparative data released by a FDA Reference Panel, and can be used to test symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals, individually or in pools of up to five samples. The Company’s comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 offerings also include high throughput RNA extraction, RT-PCR, antigen testing, workflow automation, ELISA, chemiluminescence, time-resolved fluorescence and lateral flow based serology testing.

About PerkinElmer
 PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.



