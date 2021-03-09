USA Technologies Enhances VMS Platform for Small and Medium Business Customers with Next Generation of Seed Cashless+

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) ("USAT"), a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced the general availability of Seed Cashless+. This next generation in vend management and logistics offers customers an updated experience with additional features at their fingertips and is part of the Company’s best in class Platform as a Service (PaaS). It’s tailored to small and medium businesses (SMBs) with under 400 devices and provides enhanced insights for scheduling, pre-kitting, merchandising and real-time alerts, along with a streamlined user interface for better efficiency and ease of use.

“Being able to do our daily tasks quickly and accurately is becoming more and more important to successfully operating small businesses like ours. We are realizing that in order to continue growing our business we need a solution that goes beyond pen and paper, and excel spreadsheets,” said Ricky Tenney, owner of A.R.T Vending, an independent Louisiana operator. “USA Technologies has paid close attention to the needs of its smaller business customers. The improvements made with this Seed Cashless+ upgrade are essentially modernizing our operation. We can now address issues in the field more quickly and effectively, which in turn streamlines how we run the business, which then helps drive sales.”

Seed Cashless+ utilizes telemetry connected directly to the credit card readers on the operator’s machines to collect, transmit and analyze necessary sales and product-level data directly into their online platform. With this real-time information, customers can receive enhanced insights for scheduling, product merchandising, pre-kitting and machine-level alerts. By basing their decisions on their machines’ real data, and not relying on best-guesses, SMB operators can significantly cut down the time it takes them to manage their business.

This next generation solution is enabled for mobile or tablet access. For the first time, Seed Cashless+ users can take advantage of Seed Mobile, USAT’s iOS app that integrates seamlessly with the browser-based platform of Seed Cashless+. Operators can now track which machines they scheduled for the day, quickly take on-site inventory and add notes about individual machines to review back in the office. Seed Mobile automatically updates the new data via cellular or WiFi connection at the end of the day and eliminates the need for drivers to carry pen and paper in the field.