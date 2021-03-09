Desktop Metal Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, today announced that it will report its first financial results as a public company for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, prior to the opening of the market on Monday, March 15, 2021. The company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.
Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-4018, international callers may use 1-201-689-8471, and request to join the Desktop Metal financial results conference call. A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Desktop Metal’s website at ir.desktopmetal.com.
A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call and until, March 29, 2021. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 13717409. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors Relations section of Desktop Metal’s website at ir.desktopmetal.com.
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with end-to-end 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make 3D printing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum; named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies; and recognized among the most important innovations in engineering in Popular Science’s “Best of What’s New.” For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.
