Desktop Metal Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, today announced that it will report its first financial results as a public company for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, prior to the opening of the market on Monday, March 15, 2021. The company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-4018, international callers may use 1-201-689-8471, and request to join the Desktop Metal financial results conference call. A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Desktop Metal’s website at ir.desktopmetal.com.