NVIDIA Unveils AI Enterprise Software Suite to Help Every Industry Unlock the Power of AI

Runs on VMware vSphere; Optimized, Certified and Supported by NVIDIA; Hundreds of Thousands of Customers in World’s Largest Industries Can Now Adopt NVIDIA AI Enterprise at Scale

Through a first-of-its-kind industry collaboration to develop an AI-Ready Enterprise platform , NVIDIA teamed with VMware to virtualize AI workloads on VMware vSphere with NVIDIA AI Enterprise. The offering gives enterprises the software required to develop a broad range of AI solutions, such as advanced diagnostics in healthcare, smart factories for manufacturing, and fraud detection in financial services.

With the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite, IT professionals at the hundreds of thousands of enterprises that use vSphere for compute virtualization can now support AI with the same tools they use to manage large-scale data centers and hybrid cloud environments. The NVIDIA software suite provides scale-out, multi-node, AI application performance on vSphere that is indistinguishable from bare-metal servers.

“Until now, the world has run AI on bare-metal servers,” said Justin Boitano, vice president and general manager of Enterprise and Edge Computing at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA AI Enterprise enables customers to reduce AI model development time from 80 weeks to just eight weeks, and allows them to deploy and manage advanced AI applications on VMware vSphere with the same scale-out, record-breaking NVIDIA accelerated computing performance that’s possible on bare metal.”

“Every enterprise is exploring how to modernize their infrastructure to meet the demands of AI applications,” said Lee Caswell, vice president of marketing for the Cloud Platform Business Unit at VMware. “With NVIDIA AI Enterprise and vSphere 7 Update 2, VMware customers are now able to fast-track AI in their virtualized data centers and easily deploy certified, AI-ready infrastructure for their modern apps.”

Powering Advanced AI at Enterprise Scale

Among the first to use NVIDIA AI Enterprise for vSphere is Optum Technology , part of UnitedHealth Group.

“AI plays an increasingly important role in the data-driven services Optum provides for United Healthcare,” said Justin Potuznik, senior principal engineer at Optum Technology. “With NVIDIA’s AI Enterprise software and infrastructure running on our VMware vSphere environment, we’ll be able to power our modern application workloads and efficiently deploy AI at enterprise scale.”