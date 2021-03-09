 

Oncocyte Announces Formation of Medical Advisory Board

Key Opinion Leaders in Oncology and Immune-Oncology Will Help Advance Development of Company’s Diagnostic and Monitoring Tests

IRVINE, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced the formation of its Medical Advisory Board (MAB) to advise the company on the development and clinical advancement of its portfolio of tests.

Comprised of thought leaders in lung, breast, colorectal and other cancers from prestigious institutions including the MD Anderson Cancer Center, UC Davis, University of Michigan, and University of Southern California, members of the MAB have collectively published and conducted thousands of peer-reviewed publications and research studies. The MAB will work closely with Oncocyte’s leadership on the development and advancement of its IO and blood-based monitoring tests, advising on clinical studies and publications as the Company works toward advancing the tests to clinical commercial launch and driving adoption as standard of care.

Chairing the MAB is David Gandara, M.D., Professor of Medicine Emeritus at the University of California at Davis (UC Davis) School of Medicine, Senior Advisor to the Director, and Director of Thoracic Oncology at UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center (UCDCCC). Dr. Gandara is a recognized authority in biomarker research and drug development in oncology, with extensive experience in translational research in lung cancer. He has led many notable research programs, serving as Chair of the Lung Committee for Southwest Oncology Group (SWOG) along with his leadership role in the master protocol Lung MAP, a public-private partnership designed to bring new therapies to lung cancer patients through genomic screening. He has received many awards and honors, including the Lifetime Scientific Award from the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) and the Scientific Trajectory Award for the International Society of Liquid Biopsy (ISLB). Dr. Gandara is the principal investigator for a National Cancer Institute (NCI) UG1 award to UCDCCC for Cancer Clinical Trials. Dr. Gandara has also been a Scientific and Medical Advisor to Oncocyte.

