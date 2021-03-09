Triumph Gold Expands Technical Team and Appoints Chief Technical Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Gold Corp (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the formation of a full-time technical team focused on the advancement of the 100% owned, road-accessible Freegold Mountain Project within the prolific Dawson Range Copper-Gold Belt in Yukon, Canada. The flagship Project is host to three NI 43-101 Mineral Deposits and covers an extensive section of the Big Creek Fault zone, a regional structure directly related to epithermal gold and silver mineralization as well as gold-rich porphyry copper mineralization.



Since joining the Company as Lead Director in June 2020, Brian Bower has been establishing and developing an experienced geological team to work alongside Jesse Halle, VP Exploration. “Brian Bower has been working to aggressively advance our understanding of not only the Freegold Mountain Project, but the whole Dawson Range District as we continue to expand Triumph’s land holdings in the area,” said John Anderson Chairman and CEO. “Brian’s success in building strong technical teams is supported by the discovery and development of projects such as New Gold’s New Afton Mine and Blackwater Project, as well as significant contributions to the South Kemess, Mount Milligan, and Casino Deposits.”

In tandem with the expansion of the technical team, Brian Bower officially opened the Triumph Gold Technical Office in Kelowna, BC this past October, with the appointment of Brian May as Chief Geoscientist and Marty Henning as Principal Geologist.

Brian May brings over 15 years of mineral exploration, mining project evaluation, advanced geological modeling, technical writing, and production geology experience throughout BC, Nevada, Arizona, and California. “Having worked with Brian May at New Afton and Blackwater, I know how fortunate we are to have him join the Triumph Gold team. Brian has a keen understanding of Cordilleran geology and can simplify complex geological environments. His knowledge of advanced exploration techniques and modelling has already been a game changer for Triumph and the Freegold Mountain Project,” said Brian Bower.