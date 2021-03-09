 

The Good Clinic is Changing the Way Health and Wellness Happen at Its Debut Location in Minneapolis

The clinic is now open to help customers shift the focus from sick-care to well-care with in-person and virtual appointments for primary care, women’s health and wellness planning

Minneapolis, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Good Clinic, now open in Northeast Minneapolis, is a new approach to health that is designed to address clients’ immediate care needs and overall wellbeing. The Good Clinic is a tech-forward, relationship-driven resource with full access to care providers who are transparent with advice and fully in their clients’ corner. Professionals at The Good Clinic focus on bringing a more personal, you-focused approach to primary care – connecting patients with a knowledgeable and compassionate team. For example, at The Good Clinic, “How are you?” isn’t a courtesy question. It’s a real question asked by people who care deeply about health and wellness.

The Good Clinic was founded by a group of healthcare leaders who successfully designed and managed the national expansion of the Minute Clinic prior to it being sold to CVS. This group of healthcare providers and administrators has decades of patient experience and a passion to make healthcare better by focusing on clients’ individual goals. Together, they are committed to making good health happen by empowering the most important people in the healthcare journey – you, the client.

“I am so proud to champion the development, introduction, and expansion of this new, future-focused health care concept that is committed to delivering primary care and wellness support with a unique balance of expertise, empathy, and engagement,” says Michael Howe, CEO of The Good Clinic. “We built The Good Clinic because we want to partner with our clients to help them achieve a better quality of life. Our plan is to quickly expand this concept of care to additional locations, both in the Twin Cities and in other markets across the country.”

Through individualized wellness counseling visits at The Good Clinic, guests are empowered to understand, connect and improve their physical and mental health. “Health does not happen in silos,” says Howe. “It’s all connected: your lifestyle, physical health, mental health, resources, and relationships. Many patients seek integrated care that takes into account all aspects of their wellbeing.”

