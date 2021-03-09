 

TAOP Launches Blockchain Business Division

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 14:00  |  43   |   |   

SHENZHEN, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, today announced the launch of a newly-created Blockchain Business Division and the appointment of Linxi Deng as director of Blockchain Business Division.

Linxi Deng has over five years’ experience in Bitcoin mining operations. Before joining TAOP, she served as chief operating officer at Polar Bear Mining in charge of the construction of a 10MW Bitcoin Mining Unit powered by natural gas in Alberta, Canada. From December 2016 to December 2018, Ms. Deng worked at New Block (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., a company involved in Bitcoin mining and blockchain project investment. Before her involvement with blockchain, Ms. Deng had over 10 years’ experience in the Internet industry while working for Sina Corp., MagentJoy (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., and informatree LLC in roles of product manager, producer and consultant.

“We are pleased to welcome Ms. Deng into this new role," said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. “Ms. Deng’s experience in blockchain and Internet industry combined with her expertise in Bitcoin mining will help drive our growth strategy forward.”

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals and solutions for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Taoping Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Taoping Inc.
Chang Qiu
Email: chang_qiu@taoping.cn
http://www.taop.com/
or

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC
Tel: +1(646)-801-2803
Email: taop@dgipl.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TAOP Launches Blockchain Business Division SHENZHEN, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, today announced the launch …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Begins Trading on the TSX with World’s Lowest Management Fee of any Bitcoin ETF
08:23 Uhr
Eigenheim vs. Börse – Welche Anlage ist derzeit die bessere Wahl?
08.03.21
Coinbase Börsengang: Perfektes Timing!
08.03.21
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And Bitcoin Cash ETPs available on Deutsche Boerse XETRA
08.03.21
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA erhältlich
08.03.21
Digital Cash enables cryptocurrency in physical retail
08.03.21
Bitcoin, Öl, Carnival, Tesla, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Lufthansa, Tui, Infineon - Märkte am Morgen
07.03.21
Gold ist tot? Die Alternative ist nicht besser
06.03.21
Bitcoin, Aktien, ETF, Gold – Vermögen aufbauen und Rendite erzielen
06.03.21
DAX - Der Allzeithoch-Schock / US - Indices vor positiver Woche? / Gold - findet noch kein Boden!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16:23 Uhr
26.374
Bitcoin oder doch Shitcoin?!
07.03.21
32
Bitcoin: Kursziel 0,00 $ ;)
05.03.21
3
Extreme Bitcoin-Prognose : Kraken-CEO: Bitcoin könnte innerhalb einer Dekade die Marke von einer Mil
26.02.21
7
Geschehen an der Wall Street: NYSE-Korrespondentin Sandra Navidi: Im Gegensatz zu Gold sind Kryptowä
25.02.21
3
Stromfresser Kryptowährungen : Eine Bitcoin-Transaktion oder 5.181 Kilometer im Tesla Model 3 – Das