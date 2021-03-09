 

SmileDirectClub to Participate in Investor Conferences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that management will attend two upcoming investor conferences this week beginning on Wednesday, March 10th, including Stephens 2021 Virtual Best Ideas Conference and Loop Capital Markets’ 2021 Consumer, Industrials, & TMT Investor Conference.

Stephens 2021 Virtual Best Ideas Conference

  • Date: March 10-11, 2021
  • Presentation Time: Wednesday, March 10th from 12-12:45 p.m. ET

Loop Capital Markets’ 2021 Consumer, Industrials, and TMT Investor Conference

  • Date: March 12th, 2021

The audio portion of the Stephens fireside chat presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed in the “Events and Presentations” section at https://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontist offices. Through its proprietary technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get the same clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup associated with traditional orthodontics. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone, from clear aligner therapy to premium oral care products. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com 
SmileDirectClub Investor Relations: Investors@SmileDirectClub.com




