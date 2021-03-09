SmileDirectClub to Participate in Investor Conferences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that management will attend two upcoming investor conferences this week beginning on Wednesday, March 10 th , including Stephens 2021 Virtual Best Ideas Conference and Loop Capital Markets’ 2021 Consumer, Industrials, & TMT Investor Conference.

Date: March 10-11, 2021

Presentation Time: Wednesday, March 10th from 12-12:45 p.m. ET

Loop Capital Markets’ 2021 Consumer, Industrials, and TMT Investor Conference

Date: March 12th, 2021



The audio portion of the Stephens fireside chat presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed in the “Events and Presentations” section at https://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub

