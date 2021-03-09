Osisko Mining Orders Milling Equipment for Windfall

The order consists of a 7.3 meters (24 foot) diameter x 3.4 meters (11 foot) long gear-driven semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) mill and a 5.2 meters (17 foot) diameter x 9.4 meters (31 foot) long gear-driven ball mill. Current planning foresees installation and operation of the grinding mills in a SABC 1 configuration. The grinding mills have a capacity of processing up to 176.6 dry tonnes per hour, or 3,900 tonnes per day based on 92% availability. The equipment is expected to be delivered to the Windfall project in the second half of 2022. Installation will follow pending successful receipt of all permits and authorizations.

John Burzynski, Chief Executive Officer of Osisko commented: “FLSmidth is a recognized global leader in grinding technologies with a long track record of providing high quality products, and we are looking forward to be working with them on our developing Windfall project. Securing these critical long lead time components of the grinding circuit is an important first step in solidifying detailed engineering for the Windfall plant. We continue to advance all aspects of work on Windfall including our environmental assessment and consultation with our host communities and look forward to additional near-term announcements regarding our infrastructure plans.”

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release, certain of which are described in the February 17, 2021 news release, will be further described in the full technical report being prepared for this updated mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101, and will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile within 45 days from February 17, 2021. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.