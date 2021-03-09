 

Clubhouse Media Group Expands into Booming Orlando Market with Major New Creator Hub

LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is excited to announce the Company’s expansion into the dynamic and rapidly growing Orlando market with the upcoming launch of a new content creation Clubhouse location in Florida.

Management believes the Florida market provides access to enormous complementarity and upside in branding opportunities. Besides being the theme park capital of the world, with ties to huge global brands like Disney, Marvel, Universal Studios, ESPN and SeaWorld, Orlando also plays a central role in Florida’s massive tourism market and is growing at four times the rate of growth of the United States, and the second fastest growth rate of the 30 largest cities in America.

Orlando is also the home of the Playlist Live annual convention, which will be held in Orlando, Florida, in early September. Playlist Live is one of the most significant events of the year for the social media creator space.

“With each expansion step, we push the growth ceiling higher by pushing into new markets, new demographics, and new branding opportunities,” commented Chris Young, Co-Founder of Clubhouse Media Group. “Orlando is a dynamic and rapidly growing marketplace, with a huge international presence and massive ties to the theme park, live sports, resorts, recreation, and nightlife markets. It will also put Playlist right in our backyard.”

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Wertpapier


