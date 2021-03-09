ShotSpotter to Participate at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

NEWARK, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, will be participating at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which is being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.



ShotSpotter management has recorded the presentation, which is available here. Management will also be holding one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the conference.