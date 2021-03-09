AMMO, Inc. Enters into Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with BioAmmo (Spain) to Sell Cutting Edge & Patented Biodegradable Shotgun Shells

“We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with BIO AMMO and having the opportunity to present their patented biodegradable shotgun shells to the US Market through our expansive sales and distribution channels,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman and CEO. Mr. Wagenhals continued, noting that “we became aware of BIO AMMO’s product in the EU market, thoroughly tested its performance and were impressed by their patented technology which offers premium shotgun cartridge performance through an environmentally sensitive biodegradable design. We expect the US shooting public, military and law enforcement markets are going to be as excited as we are about this product, and the “BIOBULLET” ammunition which is currently in late stage research and development.”

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Commercial Distribution Agreement with BIO AMMO, S.L. dated March 3, 2021 (the “Agreement”) which provides the Company with the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to sell BIO AMMO’s patented biodegradable shotgun shells. BIO AMMO’s patented 12-gauge lead and steel cartridges are designed for both hunting and sport shooting and currently sold in 20 countries. BIO AMMO has been tested and certified through TÜV AUSTRIA, World leader in certification of bioplastics. Research and development is in process to manufacture complimentary biodegradable pistol, small and large rifle ammunition to expand the portfolio of Eco-friendly munitions.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations, which we believe are reasonable. However, forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements in future periods to differ materially from those assumed, projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports filed on Form 8-K