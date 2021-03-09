 

STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Expanded Distribution Agreement in China with Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems, Inc.

New Agreement Expands STRATA's Global Reach and Brings Successful Recurring Revenue Model to the Chinese Dermatology Market

HORSHAM, Pa., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: SSKN) STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA”), a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced an expanded direct distribution agreement with Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems, Inc. (“Miracle”), that provides for both recurring revenues from placements and direct capital from sales in China.

Contract Highlights:

  • Strengthens the STRATA XTRAC value proposition in China to expand the installed base of over 180 devices in the country
  • Expands an existing 15-year relationship with Miracle, a preeminent medical device distributor active in China
  • Leverages STRATA’s strong balance sheet to support a recurring revenue business model in China

“We are delighted to broaden STRATA’s global presence and the benefits of our XTRAC excimer laser and to expand our installed base in China,” said Bob Moccia, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to validating our proven recurring revenue model to dermatologists in China, making this the third country where we have introduced this win-win-win model.”

About Miracle
Miracle is one of China’s leading distributors of medical devices in dermatology, aesthetics, and other medical markets. Miracle has been a distributor of the XTRAC excimer, in partnership with STRATA Skin Sciences (and its predecessor), for over 15 years.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (www.strataskinsciences.com)
STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions.

The Company’s proprietary XTRAC excimer laser delivers a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 31 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents, including exclusive rights for patents for the delivery of treatment to vitiligo patients.

