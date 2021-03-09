Cue Biopharma to Host Business Update Call and Webcast

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today it will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Live and archived versions of the event can be accessed via the Company’s website.



Members of the Cue Biopharma executive management team will provide clinical updates on the Company’s ongoing CUE-101 Phase 1 dose escalation monotherapy trial, which will include new patient data, and on the combination trial KEYNOTE-A78, where CUE-101 will be evaluated in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment for HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Management will also provide an update on the Company’s most recent technology platform developments and pipeline progress as well as updates on its strategic objectives and anticipated milestones.