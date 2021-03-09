 

Cue Biopharma to Host Business Update Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 14:00  |  75   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today it will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Live and archived versions of the event can be accessed via the Company’s website.

Members of the Cue Biopharma executive management team will provide clinical updates on the Company’s ongoing CUE-101 Phase 1 dose escalation monotherapy trial, which will include new patient data, and on the combination trial KEYNOTE-A78, where CUE-101 will be evaluated in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment for HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Management will also provide an update on the Company’s most recent technology platform developments and pipeline progress as well as updates on its strategic objectives and anticipated milestones.

Tuesday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Investors: 877-407-9208
International: 201-493-6784
Conference ID: 13716744
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143645

About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in the design and clinical development of protein biologics, immunology and immuno-oncology.

For more information, visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Investor Contact
George B. Zavoico, Ph.D.
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Cue Biopharma, Inc.
gzavoico@cuebio.com

Media Contact
Darren Opland, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
darren@lifescicomms.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cue Biopharma to Host Business Update Call and Webcast CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Cue Biopharma to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
25.02.21
Cue Biopharma Enhances Scientific Advisory Board with Appointments of Immunology and Immunotherapy Experts Dr. Abul K. Abbas and Dr. Michael Kalos
22.02.21
Cue Biopharma to Present at the 7th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference
17.02.21
Cue Biopharma Announces Appointment of Matteo Levisetti, M.D. as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development
08.02.21
Cue Biopharma Initiates Patient Dosing in Phase 1 Study of CUE-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as First-line Treatment for HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer