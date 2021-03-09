 

Ekso Bionics Announces Partnership with U.S. Physiatry to Support Physician Education of EksoNR

RICHMOND, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced a partnership with U.S. Physiatry (USP) to educate physicians on the clinical benefits of an EksoNR exoskeleton. USP is the largest inpatient physician practice in the U.S. focused exclusively on physical medicine and rehabilitation. The partnership will help expand awareness of Ekso Bionics’ technology among physicians and other rehabilitation clinicians as well as educate on how to successfully implement robotics into a rehabilitation program.

“The EksoNR exoskeleton is a powerful robotic-assisted rehabilitation tool that will allow our expert physiatrists to enhance the lives of thousands of individuals by improving their rehabilitation and recovery,” said Craig DiTommaso, M.D., Director of Early Career Physician Development at U.S. Physiatry.

USP is a physician-led group of physiatrists who are currently practicing rehabilitation medicine. Their goals are to ensure the success of the physiatrist by providing the resources of a national company. As part of the partnership, USP’s physiatrist team of experts will lead a four-part lecture series that will be open to other physicians, clinicians, and other healthcare leaders across the U.S. Topics will include EksoNR education, research and development, best practices on Ekso program implementation, and general marketing of an EksoNR.

“We are excited to partner with USP and their commitment to patient care in demonstrating the value of our cutting-edge exoskeleton device,” said Rachael Adams, Global Director of Marketing and Strategic Growth of Ekso Bionics. “EksoNR is the most studied exoskeleton on the market today that has been proven to enhance patient outcomes, making it a strategic differentiator for stroke centers.1 Effectively educating clinicians and physicians on the clinical and economic value of starting an EksoNR program has always been a priority for our team. By partnering with USP’s deep network of physiatrists, we believe our shared patient-focus strategies will help build awareness for our platform of technologies across the post-acute care market.”

