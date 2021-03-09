Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Late-Breaking Data Presentations at ENDO 2021

In a live oral presentation, Sadaf Farooqi, M.D., Ph.D., professor at the Wellcome-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science and NIHR Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre, will present clinical data from Rhythm’s Phase 2 study evaluating setmelanotide in individuals living with heterozygous (HET) obesity due to genetic variants in one of two alleles of the POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR gene.

BOSTON, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced that three late-breaking abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 103 rd Annual Meeting and Expo of the Endocrine Society (ENDO 2021) to be held virtually March 20-23.

Session OR24 - Emerging Endocrine Therapies Across the Lifespan

March 20, 2021, 11:30 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.

“Effects of Setmelanotide in Patients With POMC, PCSK1, or LEPR Heterozygous Deficiency Obesity in a Phase 2 Study”

In addition, Robert Haws, M.D., Clinical Research Center at the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, will present an on-demand poster detailing top-line data from a Phase 3 trial that evaluated setmelanotide in patients with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome or Alström Syndrome.

Session P02 - Integrated Physiology of Obesity and Metabolic Disease

Robert Haws, M.D., Clinical Research Center at the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute

“A Phase 3 Trial in Participants With Obesity Due to Bardet-Biedl Syndrome or Alström Syndrome: Efficacy and Safety of the Melanocortin 4 Receptor Agonist Setmelanotide”

Also, Karine Clément, M.D., Ph.D., Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital and Sorbonne Université in Paris, will present an on-demand poster with a further analysis of safety data from two phase 3 trials evaluating setmelanotide in patients with obesity due to POMC or LEPR deficiency.

Session P02 - Integrated Physiology of Obesity and Metabolic Disease

Karine Clément, M.D., Ph.D., Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital and Sorbonne Université in Paris

“Timing of Onset of Adverse Events With Setmelanotide, an MC4R Agonist, in Patients With Severe Obesity Due to LEPR or POMC Deficiency”

The poster presentations will be available for on-demand viewing on the ENDO 2021 website, https://www.endocrine.org/endo2021, beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20.

Rhythm will also provide additional information about rare genetic diseases of obesity, genetic testing, and the company’s clinical development pipeline at its virtual booth throughout the ENDO 2021 meeting.