The Greater Cannabis Company Announces Relisting to OTCQB

BALTIMORE, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: GCAN) (“the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of innovative delivery systems for the Cannabis market, today announced that shares of its common stock were reinstated for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market after an OTC Markets compliance review. To qualify for this market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and be current in their disclosure The Company believes that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements. The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an “established public market” for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements. The majority of broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically this has resulted in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB tier.



To learn more, visit OTCQB . U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .