The Greater Cannabis Company Announces Relisting to OTCQB
BALTIMORE, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: GCAN) (“the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of
innovative delivery systems for the Cannabis market, today announced that shares of its common stock were reinstated for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market after an OTC Markets compliance review.
To qualify for this market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and be current in their
disclosure The Company believes that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and
more comprehensive compliance requirements. The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an “established public market” for the purpose of determining the public
market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements. The
majority of broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically this has resulted in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB tier.
To learn more, visit OTCQB. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.
About The Greater Cannabis Company
The Greater Cannabis Company (OTCQB: GCAN) is a fully reporting publicly traded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid delivery systems. Greater Cannabis deploys its technology platform for use in the cannabis industry. The Company’s conveyance platform can be utilized to deliver cannabinoids without the harmful side effects found with other routes of cannabinoid administration. The technology is versatile in that patients can now receive lower dosing, enhanced bioavailability, and controlled rapid and delayed release using non-irritant oral eluting and transdermal patches. Greater Cannabis’ mission is to bring our technology to the global market through partnerships with leading cannabis and pharmaceutical companies, for the benefit of patients and consumers. More information on the Greater Cannabis Company and its technology can be found on the Company’s website, www.gcanrx.com.
