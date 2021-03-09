Neuronetics Enhances TrakStar Cloud Patient Data Management System to Maximize Physician Efficiencies

The TrakStar Cloud patient data management system allows physicians to proactively manage, easily track and reliably report on data for people suffering from Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) who are being treated with NeuroStar. The platform enhancements have been made to positively impact productivity, safety and practice marketing. Some of the new feature highlights include:

MALVERN, Pa., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced upgrades to its TrakStar Cloud system, a HIPAA-compliant, proprietary software that manages NeuroStar Advanced Therapy patient data. The latest improvements, made with insights from practicing clinicians, are designed to optimize time spent with patients while limiting time spent in practices on paperwork and other administrative tasks.

Outcomes Reporting tool now provides more reporting options, including by demographics and treatment protocol.

tool now provides more reporting options, including by demographics and treatment protocol. Medication Assignments now accommodates more options when reporting medication frequency and dosage.

now accommodates more options when reporting medication frequency and dosage. Training Videos are now easily available anytime within the TrakStar platform.

are now easily available anytime within the TrakStar platform. Patient Leads Tracker to enable more efficient follow-up and scheduling for prospective patients.

to enable more efficient follow-up and scheduling for prospective patients. Additional Patient Rating Scales including Quick Inventory of Depressive Symptomology (QIDS-SR), Inventory of Depressive Symptomology (IDS-SR) and Generalized Anxiety Disorder Assessment (GAD-7).



“Listening to what our NeuroStar providers need allows us to work alongside clinicians to ensure they have the most advanced tools and technology to continually improve patient care,” said Greg Harper, Vice President, Research & Development and Clinical at Neuronetics. “We’re committed to innovations that enable practices to operate more efficiently, as we work toward our shared mission to help those struggling with depression.”



The TrakStar Cloud updates will be available immediately for all U.S.-based TrakStar Cloud customers.

Since receiving FDA clearance in 2008 as a safe and effective option for adult patients MDD, Neuronetics has been a trailblazer in treatment of depression, and its NeuroStar system is the number one choice of TMS doctors. Neuronetics also recently announced FDA clearance for its TouchStar treatment, a three-minute intermittent theta burst (iTBS) protocol, administered with the NeuroStar system’s patented Contact Sensing technology. Visit www.NeuroStar.com for more information.



About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. Visit NeuroStar.com for safety information and indications for use. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan’s national health insurance. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

