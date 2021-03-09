 

ORYZON Presents vafidemstat 12-month Clinical Data From its Phase IIa Clinical Trials ETHERAL and REIMAGINE-AD in Alzheimer’s at the Virtual AD/PD-2021 Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 14:00  |  59   |   |   

  • ETHERAL:
    º     Primary endpoint met: treatment with vafidemstat for 12 months was safe and well tolerated in the 140 AD patients
    º Significant reduction in inflammatory biomarker confirmed: reduced YKL40 levels maintained after 12-month treatment
    º     No cognitive improvement signals after 12-month treatment
  • REIMAGINE-AD:
    º     Significant reduction in agitation-aggression after 12-month treatment in moderate AD patients
    º     Anecdotal sustained benefit in cognition after 12-month treatment in a subset of moderate AD patients

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announces that it will present today new data from its Alzheimer's trials with vafidemstat, ETHERAL and REIMAGINE-AD, at the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and related neurological disorders, AD/PD-2021, which will be held on March 9-14 in virtual format.

Dr Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased to report these data at AD/PD-2021, confirming the previous findings on the safety of vafidemstat in Alzheimer’s disease and its efficacy in controlling aggression and agitation. By modulating the histone modifying enzyme LSD1, vafidemstat has been shown to have potential in Alzheimer’s and a range of other CNS diseases, including as personalized medicine in genetically defined subpopulations of certain psychiatric diseases, and we are looking forward to continuing clinical development and bringing this exciting product to patients.”

Oryzon will present safety and efficacy data after 12 months of treatment from its vafidemstat’s Phase IIa trial in mild and moderate Alzheimer's Disease (AD), ETHERAL. The e-poster, entitled “TOPLINE ETHERAL PHASE II TRIAL DATA” and presented by Dr. Michael Ropacki, Oryzon’s Chief Medical Officer for CNS, confirms the previously reported preliminary results from the European cohort of ETHERAL.

This new data from the 116 patients from the European cohort and 24 patients of the US cohort confirm that ETHERAL has met its primary endpoint. Aggregated data from these 140 patients demonstrate that vafidemstat exhibits a good safety profile and is well tolerated by AD patients, with very few safety events (only 2 drug-related SAEs were reported in the placebo group and 2 in the intervention arms).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ORYZON Presents vafidemstat 12-month Clinical Data From its Phase IIa Clinical Trials ETHERAL and REIMAGINE-AD in Alzheimer’s at the Virtual AD/PD-2021 Conference ETHERAL:º Primary endpoint met: treatment with vafidemstat for 12 months was safe and well tolerated in the 140 AD patientsº Significant reduction in inflammatory biomarker confirmed: reduced YKL40 levels maintained after 12-month treatmentº No …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
ORYZON Reports Results and Corporate Update for 4th Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020
11.02.21
ORYZON Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation Granted to iadademstat for Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia
10.02.21
ORYZON to Present New Clinical Data and Corporate Updates at Conferences in February and March