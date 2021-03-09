ORYZON Presents vafidemstat 12-month Clinical Data From its Phase IIa Clinical Trials ETHERAL and REIMAGINE-AD in Alzheimer’s at the Virtual AD/PD-2021 Conference

ETHERAL:

º Primary endpoint met: treatment with vafidemstat for 12 months was safe and well tolerated in the 140 AD patients

º Significant reduction in inflammatory biomarker confirmed: reduced YKL40 levels maintained after 12-month treatment

º No cognitive improvement signals after 12-month treatment





REIMAGINE-AD:

º Significant reduction in agitation-aggression after 12-month treatment in moderate AD patients

º Anecdotal sustained benefit in cognition after 12-month treatment in a subset of moderate AD patients

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announces that it will present today new data from its Alzheimer's trials with vafidemstat, ETHERAL and REIMAGINE-AD, at the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and related neurological disorders, AD/PD-2021, which will be held on March 9-14 in virtual format.

Dr Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased to report these data at AD/PD-2021, confirming the previous findings on the safety of vafidemstat in Alzheimer’s disease and its efficacy in controlling aggression and agitation. By modulating the histone modifying enzyme LSD1, vafidemstat has been shown to have potential in Alzheimer’s and a range of other CNS diseases, including as personalized medicine in genetically defined subpopulations of certain psychiatric diseases, and we are looking forward to continuing clinical development and bringing this exciting product to patients.”

Oryzon will present safety and efficacy data after 12 months of treatment from its vafidemstat’s Phase IIa trial in mild and moderate Alzheimer's Disease (AD), ETHERAL. The e-poster, entitled “TOPLINE ETHERAL PHASE II TRIAL DATA” and presented by Dr. Michael Ropacki, Oryzon’s Chief Medical Officer for CNS, confirms the previously reported preliminary results from the European cohort of ETHERAL.

This new data from the 116 patients from the European cohort and 24 patients of the US cohort confirm that ETHERAL has met its primary endpoint. Aggregated data from these 140 patients demonstrate that vafidemstat exhibits a good safety profile and is well tolerated by AD patients, with very few safety events (only 2 drug-related SAEs were reported in the placebo group and 2 in the intervention arms).