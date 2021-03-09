Vislink Joins the European Broadcasting Union

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (NASDAQ: VISL) (“the Company”), the global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data, announced today that Live Production Product Manager and interim Group R&D Leader, David Edwards, has joined the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) 5G in Content Production Group (“5GCP” or “the Group”).

5GCP brings together major equipment vendors, broadcasters and leaders in the industry to define relevant use cases for 5G technology across various genres including news, sports, events, studio and location production. The Group also works to identify and quantify the associated technical and operational requirements for the anticipated 5G transition, as well as gain a thorough understanding of typical working practices and standardization of the latest broadband technology.

“5G will play an important part in the future of wireless camera applications for the live video production sectors and we are already seeing traction on consumer telecommunications. Yet, there are many aspects of this technology that industry leaders must understand in order to develop the best products and use of the 5G infrastructure,” said David Edwards. “That is why I am honored to represent Vislink as a member of EBU’s 5GCP group. We will work to help standardize the 5G transition, provide guided use cases for leaders in the industry and help clients adapt to the next generation of broadcasting.”

Edwards has over 25 years of experience in the video broadcast industry, holds five patents in the field of RF transmission and is responsible for Vislink’s portfolio of wireless camera systems.

Vislink’s membership in the EBU comes on the heels of its latest announcement of a new Connected Edge solution which creates an environment leveraging all IP connectivity everywhere to facilitate lower latency, ultrafast video and data speeds at a higher capacity in order to provide customers with instantaneous actionable video through the efficient maximized utilization of resources. The Connected Edge solution also enables real-time analytics that disrupt traditional information flows by facilitating the collection and assessment of actionable intelligence including metadata, biometrics, video and audio recognition.

“5G connectivity will be a key component in achieving the Connected Edge. The live production use case requires unique specs like high uplink capacity and very low latency,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “We look forward to being part of the working group that will help bring broadcast requirements to the 5G roadmap and ecosystem.”

To learn more about Vislink’s products and solutions, please contact sales@vislink.com .

