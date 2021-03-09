Applied Molecular Transport to Present at Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Tahir Mahmood, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder, will participate in a fireside chat during the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET.



A live webcast will be accessible via the Events page of the Applied Molecular Transport website at https://ir.appliedmt.com/news-events/events. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the event.