"A Triumph, A Resounding Success" -- Prime Minister Rowley Opens NiQuan Energy's GTL Plant At Pointe a Pierre In Trinidad And Tobago

The plant has a nameplate capacity of 2,400 barrels per day and produces high performance, low emissions energy products; GTL Paraffinic Diesel and GTL Naphtha, from natural gas.

NiQUAN GTL is the first commercial plant of its type in the western hemisphere.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Dr Rowley said: "This gas-to-liquids plant is a prime example of the successful development of the country's export potential of higher value-added products, through the collaboration of the private sector, the banking sector and the Government. Let me congratulate NiQuan and all parties involved in seeing this project through to completion. I wish NiQuan the greatest success in its future operations because its success redounds to the country's benefit and that of all its citizens."

Mr Ainsley Gill, Group CEO of NiQuan Energy said: "GTL represents clean energy – a bridge from a dirty energy past to a cleaner energy future. It's a bridge that everyone wanted to build but, for many reasons, most of them have failed. With this plant, NiQuan Energy has built the first bridge and there will be more, many more. And not just in Trinidad and Tobago and the Americas but around the world. Our clean energy products will make a difference. That's the belief that's driven us from day one. It's what we promised to deliver and we've kept our promise here today."

The plant achieved a remarkable local content of over 90% and was financed using regional resources. Ainsley Gill said: "Originally, we conceived of a project financed internationally, the reality is that it has been financed regionally which, we believe, is a first for a major energy infrastructure project in the Caribbean."

Background

The Plant & Process

NiQUAN GTL is the first commercial plant of its kind in the western hemisphere and one of only five commercial GTL plants currently operating in the world built exclusively for the commercial production of GTL products and using the Low Temperature Fischer-Tropsch (LTFT) process.

The GTL Plant commenced operations in December 2020 and is currently ramping up to a nameplate capacity of 2,400 barrels of GTL Paraffinic Diesel and GTL Naphtha in an 80:20 split per day.