 

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 14:22  |  30   |   |   

Disclosure 3 / 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in compliance with the EU Commission Market Abuse Regulation. Further details are included in the attachments.

Attachment


ZeitTitel
03.11.20
2
Jyske Bank Interim Financial Report Q1-Q3 2020