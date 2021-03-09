 

Better Choice Company Announces $25.6 Million of Aggregate Minimum Purchases with its Asian Distribution Partners

Better Choice Continues Its Rapid Expansion of the Halo Brand in Asia

NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) (“Better Choice”) (the “Company”), an animal health and wellness company, announced that it has agreed to aggregate minimum purchases with its key Asian distribution partners totaling $25.6 Million in sales from Jan 1, 2021 – December 31, 2022.

Better Choice has built several strong distribution partnerships over the last few years in China, Korea and Japan that focus on selling its extremely popular Halo Brand. Halo’s commitment to delivering real whole meat, certified proteins and no antibiotics has resonated strongly with Asian pet parents that desire an easier to digest food for their pets with quality ingredients from a brand they trust. By delivering on this value proposition, Halo was able to achieve 95% growth in Asian sales in 2020, with sales in China representing more than 50% of total Asian sales.

The acceleration of sales in China has been driven in part by Halo’s ability to secure Product Import Registrations for 15 Holistic Dog and Cat Food Diets from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China in June 2020. These product registrations have enabled the Company to expand its partnership with its Chinese distribution partner, Penefit International, Co. and sell Halo branded product on e-commerce platforms and brick-and-mortar locations throughout mainland China.

Scott Lerner, CEO of Better Choice stated, "We are incredibly excited to be able to build and expand upon our already strong relationships with our distribution partners in Asia. We believe that recently agreed-to minimum purchases will provide the basis for our continued rapid growth in China, Korea and Japan, and will also give us a footprint to help further growth in other international markets. Better Choice’s success to-date in Asia has been driven by leveraging our solid marketing foundation and commitment to delivering high quality pet food to discerning pet owners with country-specific distribution strategies and category expertise. In China specifically, our partnership with Penefit has been instrumental in taking Halo from a new entrant to the Chinese market in 2018 to a leading brand in the super premium category today.”

