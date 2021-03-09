 

REMINDER Stella-Jones Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Fourth Quarter and 2020 Annual Results

MONTREAL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ).

OPEN TO: Investors, analysts, and all interested parties
   
DATE: Wednesday, March 10, 2021
   
TIME:  10:00 a.m. EDT
   
CALL: 647-788-4922 (For all Toronto and overseas participants)
  1-877-223-4471 (For all other North American participants)

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKET OPENS THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 8518287 on your phone. This recording will be available on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 as of 1:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

For further information, please contact Pierre Boucher of MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000.




Disclaimer

