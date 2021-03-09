Beyond Meat Expands Product Distribution

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced its latest expansion of product offerings at Walmart. Starting this week, within the approximately 2,400 Walmart locations nationwide in which Beyond Meat products are currently sold, Walmart will be adding Beyond Sausage Hot Italian to the fresh meat aisle at more than 400 stores as well as expanding the frozen Cookout Classic value-pack to approximately 500 stores.

This increased distribution at Walmart is Beyond Meat’s second in the past year and is part of Beyond Meat’s effort to increase worldwide accessibility to simple, plant-based meat products made without GMOs or bioengineered ingredients. As demand for plant-based meat continues to rise, this increased distribution complements the company’s expansive retail presence at approximately 28,000 retail outlets across the U.S. in which consumers have made their preference for Beyond Meat clear: according to the 52-week SPINS and NPD data ending December 2020, Beyond Meat was the #1 selling plant-based meat brand in the refrigerated category at grocery stores1 and across foodservice2.

“We are thrilled by the continued growth with Walmart and the opportunity to offer Walmart customers increased accessibility to a larger selection of our delicious and better-for-you plant-based products,” said Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. “As more households continue to buy our products and buy them more frequently, we’re excited to satisfy the growing demand through increased product offerings and distribution.”

Beyond Meat first launched its products at Walmart in 2015. Since then, Beyond Meat offerings at Walmart have expanded to include the Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage Brat Original, and Beyond Breakfast Sausage patties, along with the latest additions of Beyond Sausage Hot Italian and Cookout Classic.

Beyond Sausage Hot Italian is a plant-based sausage designed to look, sizzle, and satisfy like pork. Compared to traditional pork sausage, Beyond Sausage offers more protein and iron with less total and saturated fat and no cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones. Cookout Classic provides everything that customers love about the juicy, meaty taste and texture of the Beyond Burger with the added convenience of being sold frozen in a value-pack designed to feed the whole family. After last summer’s successful limited-edition launch of Cookout Classic, Beyond Meat is reintroducing the item as a permanent SKU.