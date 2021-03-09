Workday Completes Acquisition of Peakon

Will Operate as Peakon, a Workday Company, to Help Organizations Elevate Employee Voice and Take Action

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , has completed its acquisition of Peakon ApS , an employee success platform that converts feedback into actionable insights. With Peakon now part of Workday, organizations will have access to a continuous listening platform, including real-time visibility into employee experience, sentiment, and productivity, to help drive engagement and improve organizational performance. The company will operate as Peakon, a Workday company, reporting to Workday Vice Chairman Tom Bogan.



Harnessing the Voice of Employees to Create Better Experiences

With companies embracing new and varied work environments -- whether it's remote, hybrid, or on the frontlines -- employee experience is at the forefront of business agendas. Organizations are seeking continuous ways to engage employees so they feel heard, supported, and included, while also achieving a competitive advantage, as exceptional employee experiences can lead to increased innovation, customer satisfaction, and profitability.

With Peakon now part of Workday, customers will gain richer insights into their employee experience gaps, as well as real-time data that captures not only key HR insights and opportunities, but also the ‘why’ behind them. Together, they’ll enable organizations to: