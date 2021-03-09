Workday Completes Acquisition of Peakon
Will Operate as Peakon, a Workday Company, to Help Organizations Elevate Employee Voice and Take Action
PLEASANTON, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud
applications for finance and human resources, has completed its acquisition of Peakon ApS, an employee success platform that converts feedback into actionable insights. With Peakon now part of Workday, organizations will have access
to a continuous listening platform, including real-time visibility into employee experience, sentiment, and productivity, to help drive engagement and improve organizational performance. The
company will operate as Peakon, a Workday company, reporting to Workday Vice Chairman Tom Bogan.
Harnessing the Voice of Employees to Create Better Experiences
With companies embracing new and varied work environments -- whether it's remote, hybrid, or on the frontlines -- employee experience is at the forefront of business agendas. Organizations are seeking continuous ways to engage employees so they feel heard, supported, and included, while also achieving a competitive advantage, as exceptional employee experiences can lead to increased innovation, customer satisfaction, and profitability.
With Peakon now part of Workday, customers will gain richer insights into their employee experience gaps, as well as real-time data that captures not only key HR insights and opportunities, but also the ‘why’ behind them. Together, they’ll enable organizations to:
- Keep a Pulse on Employee Sentiment. Based on changes in the workplace, like remote, in-office, or hybrid work environments, business leaders will be able to help gauge how experiences are evolving and their impact. This will also help them stay informed of potential future impacts on company culture, and when and where they need to pivot.
- Foster Employee Growth and Productivity. Managers will be able to match development opportunities with employee goals and objectives. Managers will also be able to identify potential risks, understand whether they are a trend or an isolated incident, and respond in a timely manner to help support employee retention and productivity.
Gain Deeper Insights on Diversity. Business leaders, including CHROs and Chief Diversity Officers, will be able to have a better pulse on diversity but also belonging, which will
help foster inclusive and equitable experiences and deliver greater opportunities for all.
