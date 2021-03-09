 

Sensei Biotherapeutics to Present at Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON and ROCKVILLE, Md., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced that John Celebi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sensei Biotherapeutics, will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Sensei’s website at https://investors.senseibio.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company has developed a proprietary bacteriophage-based platform, ImmunoPhage, that enables the rapid generation of immune activating therapeutic agents that fully engage the immune system. Using the ImmunoPhage platform, Sensei is developing a library of ImmunoPhage, called Phortress, to target multiple tumor-associated antigens to create a personalized yet off-the-shelf cocktail approach for treating cancer patients. The platform enables efficient, scalable and cost-effective manufacturing to support all of Sensei’s clinical programs. The company’s most advanced immunotherapy, SNS-301, a first-in-class ImmunoPhage targeting the tumor antigen Aspartyl beta Hydroxylase (ASPH), is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck. Earlier stage programs include SNS-401, a ImmunoPhage cocktail for the treatment of Merkel Cell Carcinoma, and SNS-VISTA, an antibody-based therapeutic targeting an immune checkpoint gene that inhibits anti-tumor immune responses called V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA).

Investor Contact:
Julie Seidel
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
Julie.seidel@sternir.com




