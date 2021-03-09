 

Lincoln Tech’s Denver Campus Partners with Ford Dealership, Expands Graduate Career Opportunities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 14:30  |  45   |   |   

West Orange, NJ, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, has announced the launch of a new partnership program at its Denver, Colorado campus. Groove Ford of Aurora, CO, will sponsor the Ford Automotive Career Exploration (ACE) program, which gives selected Lincoln Tech students unique, in-depth exposure to careers with Ford Motor Company.

“We’re pleased to partner with Groove Ford in creating new pathways to rewarding careers for our students and graduates,” says Dr. Kelly Moore, President of the Denver campus. “The ACE program will give students an exciting and informative look at Ford Motor Company, including their rich history and the hands-on skills graduates will need to start careers with this iconic American brand.”

Ford Motor Company will fund the training program for accepted students from Lincoln Tech’s Automotive Technology program. In addition, completing the web-based Ford ACE courses will help students earn up to 50% of Ford’s web-based training – putting them ahead of the curve if they choose to pursue a career at a Ford or Lincoln dealership after graduation.

“All of our Automotive Technology graduates enter the workforce with the skills required to break into the industry,” Moore says. “Completing the ACE program will position them as advanced candidates for technician career opportunities with one of the nation’s leading employers.”

Last year more than 90 Automotive Technology graduates from the Denver campus entered the Automotive Technology field, beginning careers with many of the world’s best-known manufacturers. Graduates now have a direct line to opportunities with Ford after completing courses specific to Ford technology on its new vehicle models, inspection processes, and proprietary technologies for electrical, suspension and brake systems. Students will also have access to a subset of Ford’s own eLearning courses, and credits earned on these courses can be used later towards certifications for career advancement within Ford Motors.

Graduates can pursue career opportunities at more than 3,200 Ford dealerships across the country – including Groove Ford, where Service Manager Bijan Barzideh is a graduate of Lincoln Tech’s Denver campus.

“Groove Ford is excited to partner with Lincoln Tech and build the next generation of Ford technicians,” Barzideh says. “With the help of Lincoln Tech, I was able to enter the automotive industry and work my way up to Service Manager at Groove Ford. I look forward to seeing the new shining stars we get from this partnership and the future Ford Senior Master Technicians to come.”

The Denver campus is a leading career training destination for students from across the country. In addition to Automotive Technology, the campus also offers career training opportunities in Diesel and Truck Technology, Alternative Fuels, Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology, HVAC and Welding.

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults’ career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946. 

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences.  Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, visit lincolntech.edu. 

CONTACT: Peter Tahinos
Lincoln Educational Services
973-736-9340 x49233
PTahinos@lincolntech.edu



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lincoln Tech’s Denver Campus Partners with Ford Dealership, Expands Graduate Career Opportunities West Orange, NJ, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, has announced the launch of a new partnership program at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Lincoln Reports Double Digit Increases in New Student Starts, Revenue and Operating Income in Fourth Quarter with Net Income of $46.0 million after Release of Tax Valuation Allowance
23.02.21
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
09.02.21
Lincoln Tech Students Receive Rebel Voices Scholarships from Magnus Charitable Trust