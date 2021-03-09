 

Drill Discovery of Goldbearing Zone on K2 WI Target, Quebec

MONTREAL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration Inc.  (TSX-V: DOS) is very pleased to report partial results with a first gold-bearing zone discovered by drilling the WI TARGET area, first ever drilling on wholly-owned K2 property, directly southwest of Azimut’s Elmer gold property, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec,  

More precisely on PP-1 anomaly, 1.5 km west of Kali intrusive, in a poorly outcropping area, hole K2-2020-01 intersected medium-coarse grained tonalite returning 8.92 g/t gold over /1m (352-353m) in contact with a strongly foliated mafic dyke with 0.5% pyrite-pyrrhotite disseminated in foliation. It is open in all directions and it seems associated with the hanging wall of a significant resistivity anomaly, at the contact between a high and low magnetic area.   

Located 200 m northeast, hole K2-2020-03 cut 0.5 g/t gold/1m (183-184m) in another such IP horizon, but also no volcanic rocks that could be the source of soft & crumbly mineralized/sericitic dacite boulders grading up to 6.72 g/t gold in the WI target area. Good NE up-ice targets such as the significant 10-20 meter large Curcuma shear zones and the southern contact between the Kali pluton and the adjacent volcanics (along the enriched gold-in-till drumlin) remain untested. So further soil and rock sampling and IP survey is warranted in that NE area to define further dill targets, See map.

This K2-Solo claim block property wholly owned by Dios without any royalties covers 83.5 hectares (158 claims). There were extremely long delays at the assay office in Val d’Or ALS but results should get out sooner now.    Drilling is already planned for next quarters. Several other areas of K2 gold property warrant further ground investigations, prospecting and drilling.   Technical content of this release was prepared by M.J. Girard Geo M.Sc., 43-101 Qualified Person.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :
Marie-José Girard, Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP
President
mjgirard@diosexplo.com
Tel. (514) 923-9123
Website: www.diosexplo.com

