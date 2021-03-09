Director/PDMR shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN PDMR DATE OF AWARD SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED Ben van Beurden March 5, 2021 RDSA 231,679 Jessica Uhl March 5, 2021 RDS.A 69,972 Harry Brekelmans March 5, 2021 RDSA 77,000 Ronan Cassidy March 5, 2021 RDSB 65,800 Donny Ching March 5, 2021 RDSA 57,400 Wael Sawan March 5, 2021 RDSA 98,000 Huibert Vigeveno March 5, 2021 RDSA 77,000 Maarten Wetselaar March 5, 2021 RDSA 77,000

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price 18.13 Volume 231,679 Total 4,200,340.27 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



231,679

18.13

4,200,340.27 Date of transaction March 5, 2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Jessica Last Name(s) Uhl 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A) Identification Code US7802592060 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency USD Price 43.85 Volume 69,972 Total 3,068,272.20 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



69,972

43.85

3,068,272.20 Date of transaction March 5, 2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price 18.13 Volume 77,000 Total 1,396,010.00 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



77,000

18.13

1,396,010.00 Date of transaction March 5, 2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency GBP Price 14.88 Volume 65,800 Total 979,104.00 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



65,800

14.88

979,104.00 Date of transaction March 5, 2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price 18.13 Volume 57,400 Total 1,040,662.00 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



57,400

18.13

1,040,662.00 Date of transaction March 5, 2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price 18.13 Volume 98,000 Total 1,776,740.00 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



98,000

18.13

1,776,740.00 Date of transaction March 5, 2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Huibert Last Name(s) Vigeveno 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price 18.13 Volume 77,000 Total 1,396,010.00 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



77,000

18.13

1,396,010.00 Date of transaction March 5, 2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Maarten Last Name(s) Wetselaar 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price 18.13 Volume 77,000 Total 1,396,010.00 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



77,000

18.13

1,396,010.00 Date of transaction March 5, 2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue



