 

Director/PDMR shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 14:18  |  71   |   |   

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

March 8, 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Royal Dutch Shell A!
Short
Basispreis 20,28€
Hebel 9,66
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 16,58€
Hebel 8,91
Ask 1,81
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
PDMR DATE OF AWARD SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
Ben van Beurden March 5, 2021 RDSA 231,679
Jessica Uhl March 5, 2021 RDS.A 69,972
Harry Brekelmans March 5, 2021 RDSA 77,000
Ronan Cassidy March 5, 2021 RDSB 65,800
Donny Ching March 5, 2021 RDSA 57,400
Wael Sawan March 5, 2021 RDSA 98,000
Huibert Vigeveno March 5, 2021 RDSA 77,000
Maarten Wetselaar March 5, 2021 RDSA 77,000

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke                                                
Deputy Company Secretary                                       
                                                               
ENQUIRIES                                                         
                                                               
Shell Media Relations                                                    
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550                      
                                               
                                                               
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70   
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 18.13
Volume 231,679
Total 4,200,340.27
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

231,679
18.13
4,200,340.27
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Jessica
Last Name(s) Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification Code US7802592060
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency USD
Price 43.85
Volume 69,972
Total 3,068,272.20
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

69,972
43.85
3,068,272.20
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 18.13
Volume 77,000
Total 1,396,010.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

77,000
18.13
1,396,010.00
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price 14.88
Volume 65,800
Total 979,104.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

65,800
14.88
979,104.00
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 18.13
Volume 57,400
Total 1,040,662.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

57,400
18.13
1,040,662.00
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 18.13
Volume 98,000
Total 1,776,740.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

98,000
18.13
1,776,740.00
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 18.13
Volume 77,000
Total 1,396,010.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

77,000
18.13
1,396,010.00
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 18.13
Volume 77,000
Total 1,396,010.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

77,000
18.13
1,396,010.00
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue



Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Director/PDMR shareholding NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME March 8, 2021 Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Director/PDMR shareholding
12:08 Uhr
Aktien Europa: Anleger bleiben zuversichtlich nach Vortagesrally
09:06 Uhr
Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: Das bedeutet jetzt ein Ölpreis von 70 US-Dollar je Barrel Brent!
08:55 Uhr
Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: Gibt es beim Öl einen Superzyklus?
08.03.21
Personal Coup gelungen: Ehemalige Shell Führungskraft schließt sich Wasserstoffunternehmen an!
08.03.21
TFO oder Royal Dutch Shell: Der attraktive Dividendenkürzer!
05.03.21
Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: Die OPEC+ liefert!
04.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Überwiegend Verluste - Vorsicht wegen Zinssorgen
04.03.21
3 Gründe, warum du die Royal-Dutch-Shell-Aktie nicht wegen der Dividende kaufen solltest
03.03.21
Sprit wird trotz sinkender Ölpreise teurer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:51 Uhr
6.862
Royal Dutch Shell - Back to the Future
05.03.21
64
Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: Nie wieder steigende Nachfrage nach Öl?
01.03.21
3
Kraftwerk Moorburg wird voraussichtlich am 7. Juli stillgelegt
16.02.21
4
JPMORGAN belässt SHELL A auf 'Overweight'
16.02.21
3
Brent C.O.: Aufwärtsbewegung gewinnt an Dynamik