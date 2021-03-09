 

AgJunction Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 11 00 a.m. ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) (“AgJunction”) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

AgJunction management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-573-5992
International dial-in number: 1-270-215-9903
Conference ID: 7990215

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor center section of the company’s website at AgJunction.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 6, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056
International replay number: 1-404-537-3406
Replay ID: 7990215

About AgJunction
AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Company’s vision with respect to autosteering for farmers and the expectation that regular updates will be pushed out to the app ensuring farmers can always operate their Wheelman products with the most up-to-date technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.

