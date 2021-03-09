Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Promotes Shishir Sinha to Chief Operating Officer Position

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that it has promoted long-time officer Shishir Sinha to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Sinha is based in Qualigen’s corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California.



“Shishir Sinha has been valuable to Qualigen Therapeutics for 15 years. He is woven into the fabric of the Company and we are very grateful for his substantial contributions over many years,” said Michael Poirier, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Qualigen. “We are confident that Shishir’s leadership in operations and quality groups in the medical diagnostics industry coupled with his current therapeutics experience is exactly what is needed to deliver our strategy.”