Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Promotes Shishir Sinha to Chief Operating Officer Position
CARLSBAD, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and
infectious diseases, announced today that it has promoted long-time officer Shishir Sinha to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Sinha is based in Qualigen’s corporate
headquarters in Carlsbad, California.
“Shishir Sinha has been valuable to Qualigen Therapeutics for 15 years. He is woven into the fabric of the Company and we are very grateful for his substantial contributions over many years,” said Michael Poirier, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Qualigen. “We are confident that Shishir’s leadership in operations and quality groups in the medical diagnostics industry coupled with his current therapeutics experience is exactly what is needed to deliver our strategy.”
“We look forward to leverage Shishir’s expertise into this expanded role that includes therapeutics project and program management to further contribute to our mission to put patients first while building shareholder value,” said Amy Broidrick, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer.
About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, as well as maintaining and expanding its core FDA-approved FastPack System, which has been used successfully in diagnostics for 20 years. The Company's cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects. The foundational nucleolin-targeting DNA aptamer of ALAN, AS1411, is also a drug candidate for use in treating COVID-19 and other viral-based infectious diseases. RAS-F is a family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules for preventing mutated RAS genes’ proteins from binding to their effector proteins; preventing this binding could stop tumor growth, especially in pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. STARS is a DNA/RNA-based treatment device candidate for removal from circulating blood of precisely targeted tumor-produced and viral compounds.
