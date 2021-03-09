 

10x Genomics Expands Pleasanton Headquarters with New Facilities at Two Locations

City to Change Street Name to ‘Genomics Place’

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced expansion plans to support the company’s continued growth in Pleasanton across two properties. Along with the leasing of a second building in the same complex as its current headquarters, 10x has acquired the site of the former Pleasanton Plaza retail complex at 1701 Springdale Avenue for $29.4 million.

The property at 1701 Springdale Avenue, will undergo a significant transformation that will see 381,000 square feet created across up to three new buildings, as well as the construction of a parking garage. The first building is slated to open in 2022, and will include clean rooms for labs and office space. While the second campus is under development, 10x will expand its current operations to a second building at Pleasanton Corporate Commons. Located at 6210 Stoneridge Mall Road, this building will undergo an extensive interior buildout to enhance the company’s research and development capabilities. 10x Genomics plans to take a phased approach to occupying the new space, which is expected to be fully completed by 2023.

These moves reaffirm 10x’s commitment to the city it has called home since the company was founded in 2012. 10x Genomics was built on the mission to master biology to advance human health and its products are used by scientists to make discoveries in areas ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company has grown to over 900 employees in offices across Singapore, China, Netherlands, Copenhagen and Sweden.

“Today, we are in the Century of Biology. Our 10x technologies are fueling discoveries around the globe at a rapid rate, accelerating the need to expand our facilities to better serve our customers,” said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. “Pleasanton has been an incredible base for us since our start in a garage almost ten years ago with its great talent, affordable cost of living and vibrant community. We look forward to extending our headquarters in this city and staying here for years to come.”

In recognition of the company’s expansion efforts and continued investment in the city, Pleasanton will unveil a new street name. The street ‘Fabian Court,’ which connects 10x Genomics’ buildings on Stoneridge Mall Road to the new campus on Springdale Avenue, will be renamed to ‘Genomics Place’ later this year. 

Wertpapier


