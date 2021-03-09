Verint Wins Multiple Awards for Excellence and Innovation in Customer Engagement

According to Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer, “The past year was definitely filled with unforeseen challenges that resulted in shifting priorities driven by new workforce dynamics, ever-expanding customer engagement channels and exponentially more consumer interactions. We help companies adapt to changes and continue to build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. This industry recognition is a testament to our focus on innovation, leveraging AI and automation across our portfolio, and dedication to helping our customers deliver exceptional experiences.”

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, announced today that its Customer Engagement Cloud Platform has been recognized as a leader by multiple industry sources * that honor excellence in a range of categories—from customer engagement cloud, workforce optimization and knowledge management to voice self-service and text analytics. The honors are:

About Verint

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close the engagement capacity gap.

*Verint was named a winner of the following: 2021 Stevie Awards in February 2021, CUSTOMER Magazine 2020 Workforce Optimization Innovation Awards in January 2021, 2020 KMWorld Readers’ Choice Awards in November 2020 and 2020 Customer Sales and Service World Awards in October 2020.

