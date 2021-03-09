 

Verint Wins Multiple Awards for Excellence and Innovation in Customer Engagement

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, announced today that its Customer Engagement Cloud Platform has been recognized as a leader by multiple industry sources* that honor excellence in a range of categories—from customer engagement cloud, workforce optimization and knowledge management to voice self-service and text analytics. The honors are:

  • 2021 Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service: Verint’s Customer Engagement Cloud Platform was a winner in the Sales or Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year category. The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service are considered top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.
  • CUSTOMER Magazine 2020 Workforce Optimization Innovation Awards: CUSTOMER Magazine recently recognized Verint as a leader in the Workforce Optimization category. The winning solutions provide exemplary business management tools, advancing the contact center, CRM and teleservices industries.
  • 2020 Customer Sales and Service World Awards: This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. Verint Virtual Assistant and Verint Workforce Management won awards in the Cloud Computing/SaaS Product or Service for the Contact Center category. Verint Voice Self-Service was also a winner in the Interactive Voice Response Solution category.
  • 2020 KMWorld Readers’ Choice Awards: KMWorld readers selected the market’s top knowledge management technology products and services across 14 categories. Several Verint solutions were recognized and include Verint Knowledge Management for the best customer experience and support category, Verint Contact Center Desktop and Process Analytics for Best Help Center Automation, and Verint Text Analytics for Best Text Analytics and NLP.

According to Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer, “The past year was definitely filled with unforeseen challenges that resulted in shifting priorities driven by new workforce dynamics, ever-expanding customer engagement channels and exponentially more consumer interactions. We help companies adapt to changes and continue to build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. This industry recognition is a testament to our focus on innovation, leveraging AI and automation across our portfolio, and dedication to helping our customers deliver exceptional experiences.”

Learn more about Verint’s Customer Engagement Cloud Platform.

About Verint

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close the engagement capacity gap.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.

*Verint was named a winner of the following: 2021 Stevie Awards in February 2021, CUSTOMER Magazine 2020 Workforce Optimization Innovation Awards in January 2021, 2020 KMWorld Readers’ Choice Awards in November 2020 and 2020 Customer Sales and Service World Awards in October 2020.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.



