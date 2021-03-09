Chevron Reinforces Plan to Deliver Higher Returns, Lower Carbon

“Chevron’s message to investors is summarized in four words – higher returns, lower carbon,” said Michael Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and CEO. “We’re building on our track record of capital and cost discipline to deliver higher returns. And we’re taking action to advance a lower carbon future.”

At its annual investor meeting today, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced plans to increase return on capital employed and lower carbon intensity to enable superior distributions to shareholders.

Higher Returns

Chevron will continue to drive a disciplined capital and cost program to deliver higher returns for shareholders. In line with this objective, the company announced it has:

Reaffirmed its 2021-2025 guidance for organic capital and exploratory expenditures of $14 billion to $16 billion.

Doubled its initial estimate of Noble synergies to $600 million, which contributes to an expected reduction in 2021 operating expenses of 10% from 2019.

The combination of a more capital efficient investment program and lower costs is expected to result in a doubling of the company’s return on capital employed and 10% CAGR of free cash flow by 2025 at $50 Brent.

“The path to increase return on capital employed is straightforward – invest in only the highest-return projects and operate cost efficiently,” said Pierre Breber, Chevron’s CFO. “Capital discipline and cost efficiency always matter. We have the portfolio and investments that position us to increase returns and grow free cash flow.”

Over the next five years, as capital is expected to decrease for its major expansion in Kazakhstan, the company expects to increase its investment in a number of Chevron’s attractive assets, including its world class position in the Permian.

“Our Permian Basin asset is advantaged relative to others. The long-term outlook is positive and capital efficiency is improving,” said Jay Johnson, executive vice president, Upstream. “We expect to grow production while generating strong free cash each year along the way.”

In Kazakhstan, the FGP-WPMP project is 81% complete and remobilization of project staff continues to progress. “We remain focused on sustaining our pandemic mitigation measures and increasing productivity at Tengiz,” Johnson said. “Executing our 2021 work program, amidst the pandemic, will be an important signpost for the project’s budget and schedule.”

Lower carbon

The company exceeded its 2023 upstream carbon intensity reduction targets three years ahead of schedule and today announced lower 2028 targets and zero routine flaring by 2030. The new targets align with the second stock-take period under the Paris Agreement and include all of Chevron’s production on an equity-basis: