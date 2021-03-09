FIS Announces the Early Tender Results and Increase of its Pending Maximum Tender Offer

 

Fidelity National Information Services, FIS, (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today the early tender results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Maximum Tender Offer”). FIS also announced that it has increased the Maximum Tender Offer amount from up to an aggregate maximum repurchase amount of $500,000,000 principal amount to $566,958,000 principal amount (such increased principal amount, the “Aggregate Maximum Repurchase Amount”) of its outstanding 4.250% Senior Notes due 2028, its outstanding 3.750% Senior Notes due 2029, its outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due 2046 and its outstanding 1.500% Senior Notes due 2027 (collectively, the “Maximum Tender Offer Notes”). The terms and conditions of the Maximum Tender Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated February 23, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

The following table sets forth certain information regarding the Maximum Tender Offer Notes and the Maximum Tender Offer, including the aggregate principal amount of each series of Maximum Tender Offer Notes that was validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 8, 2021 (the “Early Tender Date”), as reported by D.F. King, the tender and information agent for the Maximum Tender Offer:

Title of Security

Security Identifier(s)

 

Principal Amount Outstanding

Acceptance Priority Level

Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered as of the Early Tender Date

Aggregate
Principal Amount Accepted

4.250% Senior Notes due 2028

CUSIP: 31620MAY2

ISIN: US31620MAY21

$400,000,000

1

$170,930,000

$170,930,000

3.750% Senior Notes due 2029

CUSIP: 31620MBJ4

ISIN: US31620MBJ45

$1,000,000,000

2

$396,028,000

$396,028,000

4.500% Senior Notes due 2046

CUSIP: 31620MAU0

