Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on March 22, 2021, at 08:30 a.m. ET, to discuss the financial results, followed by a Q&A session.

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd . (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the Nasdaq market opens on March 22, 2021.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number:

Date: Monday, March 22, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, 5:30 a.m. Pacific time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0789 Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8562 Conference ID: 13717380

Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143870 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.safe-t.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time through April 22, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13717380

About Safe-T

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.

Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.