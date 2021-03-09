Healthy Extracts Inc. Announces 2020 Year-End Accomplishments, Annual Revenue Up 71%

LAS VEGAS, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX ) (the “Company”), a leading developer and manufacturer of heart health, brain health and supplementary technologies, announces its year-end results for 2020 and a list of key accomplishments.



The Company reported revenue increases of 71% to $1,276,559 for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, compared to revenues of $748,377 reported for the 12-month period ended Dec. 31, 2019, with a net shareholder equity increase of $3.7 million. The Company attributes the increases to the transition to its new business selling health nutrition products, seeing favorable results despite the effects of COVID. The Company also eliminated its convertible debt.