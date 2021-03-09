TTM Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation For Any and All Of Its 5.625% Senior Notes Due 2025 And Receipt of Requisite Consents

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) ("TTM") announced today the early tender results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 8, 2021 (the “Early Tender Deadline”) of its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding $375 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”).



In connection with the Tender Offer, TTM also announced the results as of the Early Tender Deadline of its previously announced solicitation of consents (the "Consents") from holders of the Notes (the "Consent Solicitation") to the proposed amendment to the indenture, dated as of September 28, 2017, governing the Notes (as amended or supplemented, the "Indenture"), to shorten the minimum notice period for the optional redemption of the Notes by TTM from 30 calendar days to three business days (the “Proposed Amendment”).