TTM Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation For Any and All Of Its 5.625% Senior Notes Due 2025 And Receipt of Requisite Consents
SANTA ANA, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) ("TTM") announced today the early tender results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 8, 2021
(the “Early Tender Deadline”) of its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding $375 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625%
Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”).
In connection with the Tender Offer, TTM also announced the results as of the Early Tender Deadline of its previously announced solicitation of consents (the "Consents") from holders of the Notes (the "Consent Solicitation") to the proposed amendment to the indenture, dated as of September 28, 2017, governing the Notes (as amended or supplemented, the "Indenture"), to shorten the minimum notice period for the optional redemption of the Notes by TTM from 30 calendar days to three business days (the “Proposed Amendment”).
The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation are described in an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated February 23, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement”).
The aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline (the "Early Tender Notes"), as well as the percentage of the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding constituting Early Tender Notes, is set forth in the columns entitled "Aggregate Principal Amount of Early Tender Notes" and "Percentage of Outstanding Principal Amount Tendered," respectively, in the table below. The consideration being offered for any such Early Tender Notes accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation is also set forth in the table below:
|CUSIP/ISIN
|
Outstanding
Principal Amount
|
Title of
Notes
|
Aggregate
Principal
Amount of
Early Tender
Notes
|
Percentage
of
Outstanding
Principal
Amount
Tendered
|
Early Tender
Payment(1)(2)
|
Tender Offer
Consideration(1)(3)
|
Total
Consideration(1)(3)
|
Regulation 144A Global Note:
CUSIP: 87305RAH2
ISIN: US87305RAH21
Regulation S Global Note:
CUSIP: U8729LAB9
ISIN: USU8729LAB90
IAI Global Note:
|
