 

WRAP to Participate in D.A. Davidson 4th Annual Consumer Growth Virtual Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WRAP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) ("WRAP" or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced that it will participate in the 4th Annual D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Conference being held virtually. Tom Smith, CEO, is presenting at the conference on Thursday, March 11th at 2:45 pm ET. The fireside chat format will be hosted by D.A. Davidson Managing Director and Senior Analyst Linda Bolton Weiser.

Investors interested in listening to this virtual presentation may reach out to your D.A. Davidson salesperson for details on the event.

About Wrap Technologies

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap Remote Restraint device, WRAP’s first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Trademark Information

BolaWrap and Wrap are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company’s overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Contacts

For Investors:

Wrap Technologies, Inc.
Paul M. Manley
VP – Investor Relations
(612) 834-1804
pmanley@wrap.com





Wertpapier


