 

Resonant Appoints Dr. Raafat Mansour to Advisory Board’s Technical Advisory Committee

RF Engineering Expert to Join Advisory Leadership

AUSTIN, Texas, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, has appointed Dr. Raafat Mansour to its Technical Advisory Committee.

Dr. Mansour joins Resonant’s Technical Advisory Committee with over 35 years of technical and management positions in complex RF filters and RF MEMS both in industry and academia. He is the Canada Research Chair in Micro-Nano Integrated RF Systems and Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Waterloo, where he is also the Founding Director of the Centre for Integrated RF Engineering (CIRFE). Dr. Mansour is an IEEE Fellow, a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering (CAE), and co-authored “Microwave Filters for Communication Systems: Fundamentals, Design, and Applications,” an in-depth look at the state-of-the-art in microwave filter design, implementation, and optimization. He is credited with 37 U.S. and Canadian patents and has published over 350 papers.

Having co-founded two companies focused on the development of advanced microsystems, AdHawk Microsystems and ICSPI, Dr. Mansour brings extensive technical experience in the RF industry to Resonant, where he will advise the Company on advancing the further development of XBAR technologies.

“We are pleased to welcome Raafat to our Technical Advisory Committee, which we recently formed to strengthen our advisory board with leading technical thought leadership,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “His background in RF engineering and intellectual property will be invaluable as we move forward with the commercialization of our XBAR solutions.”

Dr. Mansour commented: “I look forward to the opportunity of advising the Resonant team as the company advances its cutting-edge RF filter solutions, which I believe to be disruptive as the industry moves towards next-generation networks. Alongside the group of experts that recently joined the committee, I hope to provide the company with insightful perspectives as it works to address the complex challenges its customers face.”   

About Resonant Inc.
Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) design software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Resonant To Participate in the Loop Capital Markets Conference on March 11th & 12th
01.03.21
Resonant to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 15th at 5: 30 a.m. Pacific Time
22.02.21
Resonant to Present at Arete Tech Conference on March 3rd
16.02.21
Resonant Appoints New Technical Thought Leaders to Advisory Board and Creates Technical Committee
09.02.21
Resonant Provides Preliminary Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Revenues Increase Over 330% to a Record $3.2 Million

ZeitTitel
06.02.21
Resonant..noch relativ unbekannte Firma mit grossem Potential im 5G Markt